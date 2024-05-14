Wells Fargo & Company Trims Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Target Price to $13.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HCAT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Health Catalyst from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.18.

HCAT stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Health Catalyst by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 473,323 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

