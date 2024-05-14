Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Welltower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $99.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $99.68. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 122.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.33.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.07.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

