Whirlpool Co. (WHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.75 on June 15th

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Whirlpool has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years. Whirlpool has a dividend payout ratio of 50.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $13.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $95.47 on Tuesday. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $91.90 and a fifty-two week high of $160.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

