Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.17.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:WH opened at $70.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 58,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,293,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,308,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 432.5% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 68,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 55,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,875,000 after purchasing an additional 581,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

