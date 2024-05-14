Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Craig Hallum

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

XMTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Xometry from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.40.

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83. Xometry has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $38.74.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Xometry had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Xometry will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $69,436.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,885.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,153.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $69,436.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,885.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,243 shares of company stock worth $247,252. 19.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Xometry in the fourth quarter worth about $4,972,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Xometry by 29.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 67,443 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Xometry by 6.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,631,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,598,000 after buying an additional 390,933 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Xometry during the third quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,773,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,077,000 after acquiring an additional 161,226 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

