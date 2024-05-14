Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.57.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of YMAB opened at $12.19 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $23.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $28,282.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,889 shares in the company, valued at $560,185.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 811,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 157,173 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 356,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 52,610 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 92,765 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

