114,524 Shares in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Bought by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 114,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EDR. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

NYSE EDR opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.40%. Research analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Seth D. Krauss sold 17,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $432,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $178,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,383 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,219. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.