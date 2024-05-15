150,265 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,697,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,094,000 after acquiring an additional 652,798 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 117.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,498,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,081 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,164,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,972 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 50.8% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,160,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,882,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,833,000 after buying an additional 82,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.53.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CCL opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 2.53.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

