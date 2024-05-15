3,001 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chemed by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 534,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,487 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Chemed by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 386,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Chemed by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 311,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,726,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,355,000 after buying an additional 24,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Chemed by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 228,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,513,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,808 shares of company stock valued at $10,184,531. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $568.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $614.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $596.06. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $492.84 and a one year high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.18 million. On average, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

