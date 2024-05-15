3,345 Shares in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,409,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,047 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,045,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,162,000 after purchasing an additional 123,041 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 15.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,846,000 after purchasing an additional 224,829 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,525,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,834,000 after purchasing an additional 40,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,485,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,345,000 after purchasing an additional 62,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.22.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $74.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $84.92.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

