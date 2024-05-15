3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.25 price target on the 3D printing company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded 3D Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd.

3D Systems Trading Up 6.4 %

NYSE:DDD opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $529.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $11.09.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $114.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.33 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 75.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3D Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 5,994.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 471.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 386.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

