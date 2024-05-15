4,679 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 152,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 242,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 41,073 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 60,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.47.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

