4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07, Zacks reports. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.75% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.94. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $48,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,062.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,145 shares of company stock valued at $668,951. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Featured Articles

