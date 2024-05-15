AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair started coverage on AAR in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AAR presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.50.

AAR Stock Performance

AIR opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AAR has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $73.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.46.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.63 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAR will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,761,142.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,281,020.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $1,761,142.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,281,020.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 7,352 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $465,896.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,816.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,770 shares of company stock worth $6,387,031 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AAR by 28.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in AAR by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in AAR by 902.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 51,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AAR by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 197,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

