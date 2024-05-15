Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Achieve Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Achieve Life Sciences from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Achieve Life Sciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of ACHV stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Propel Bio Management LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,149,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $2,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 948,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 342,731 shares during the period. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the period. 33.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Achieve Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.