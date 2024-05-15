AGCO Co. (AGCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on June 20th

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

AGCO has raised its dividend by an average of 20.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. AGCO has a payout ratio of 9.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGCO to earn $11.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

AGCO stock opened at $117.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO has a 12 month low of $105.77 and a 12 month high of $140.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AGCO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.83.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

