AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 10,360 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in Citigroup by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 21.2% in the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 73,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Citigroup by 18.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Citigroup by 28.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 816,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,571,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of C stock opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $63.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.