AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 4,854 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 117.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth $3,203,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.69.

AON Price Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $287.83 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.17 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,914 shares of company stock worth $16,915,360. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

