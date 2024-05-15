AGF Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 278,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,635,000 after buying an additional 91,983 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 28,492 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in Centene by 375.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,943,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,826 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Centene by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,077,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,991,000 after purchasing an additional 55,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.23.

CNC opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.17. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

