AGF Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $327,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMAT stock opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.32. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.92.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

