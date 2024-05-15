AGF Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,804,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in American International Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 270,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,127,000 after acquiring an additional 68,943 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.06.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $79.42 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.39.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.49%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

