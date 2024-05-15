AGF Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HST. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,275,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,923,000 after buying an additional 6,719,578 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,313,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,576,000 after acquiring an additional 310,079 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,142,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,128,000 after acquiring an additional 438,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,800,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,807,000 after purchasing an additional 164,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,459,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,123 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.18. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

