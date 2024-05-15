AGF Management Ltd. Buys 5,200 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $79.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

