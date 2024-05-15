AGF Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Westlake by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,953,000 after acquiring an additional 109,433 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $577,344,000 after acquiring an additional 96,152 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,917,000 after buying an additional 66,614 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,492,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Westlake by 66.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 47,799 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WLK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Westlake from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $157.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $103.28 and a 12 month high of $162.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.33.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.50%.

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $667,764.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $667,764.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,893,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,608 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,565 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

