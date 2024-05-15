AGF Management Ltd. Grows Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 282.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,546 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,475 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CM. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.6 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. Research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.6634 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 54.75%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

