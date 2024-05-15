AGF Management Ltd. Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 548,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after purchasing an additional 266,558 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 460.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 264,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after buying an additional 217,356 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 769,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,884,000 after buying an additional 178,707 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 454,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after buying an additional 176,987 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,038,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,958,000 after acquiring an additional 133,339 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $800,176.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $5,092,403.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,929.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,817 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,415 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $86.37 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $89.96. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.38.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

