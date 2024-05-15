AGF Management Ltd. Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 177,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,434 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $494,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.45.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.