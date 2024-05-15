AGF Management Ltd. Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.0 %

CCI stock opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.94. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

