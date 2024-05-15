AGF Management Ltd. Has $2.60 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in United Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $303,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $269.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.03 and its 200-day moving average is $231.33. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $269.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UTHR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $1,291,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,880,130.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $1,291,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,130.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,830 shares of company stock valued at $36,996,723 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.