AGF Management Ltd. Has $2.73 Million Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,203 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of TEGNA worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in TEGNA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 47,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 381,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in TEGNA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TEGNA

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $643,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,667,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

TEGNA Trading Up 1.3 %

TEGNA stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.50. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.86 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.08%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

