AGF Management Ltd. Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME opened at $374.03 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.49 and a 1 year high of $385.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $348.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

