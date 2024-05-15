AGF Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,512,000 after buying an additional 239,479 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,866,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $15,562,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 128.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after buying an additional 31,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,373,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $310.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $247.52 and a 12-month high of $319.44.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

