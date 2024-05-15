AGF Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 14.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,347,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in FTI Consulting by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in FTI Consulting by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

FCN opened at $220.85 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.81 and a 1-year high of $232.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCN shares. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, April 26th.

View Our Latest Report on FCN

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon acquired 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon acquired 1,120 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 1,492 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.14, for a total value of $329,940.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,885,817.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,199 shares of company stock valued at $17,752,865. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.