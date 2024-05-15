AGF Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 133,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 1.0 %

TechnipFMC stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

About TechnipFMC

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

