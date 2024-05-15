AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 9,189 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 194.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in PDD were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PDD. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 1,414.4% during the third quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,048,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PDD by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,645,000 after buying an additional 6,637,418 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,977,000 after buying an additional 4,501,126 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PDD by 32.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter valued at $235,666,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

PDD Trading Down 1.3 %

PDD stock opened at $138.69 on Wednesday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.98 and a one year high of $152.99. The stock has a market cap of $190.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 24.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.