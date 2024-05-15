AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 9,651 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 148.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,527 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,120,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,620 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,805,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,867,000 after purchasing an additional 880,506 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

RSP stock opened at $166.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.