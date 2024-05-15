AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 9,651 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 148.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,527 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,120,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,620 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,805,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,867,000 after purchasing an additional 880,506 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
RSP stock opened at $166.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
