AGF Management Ltd. Sells 1,567 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Murphy USA by 942.9% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MUSA opened at $427.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.07. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.69 and a twelve month high of $440.86.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on MUSA

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,722.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,645 shares of company stock worth $4,326,582. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.