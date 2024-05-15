AGF Management Ltd. Sells 1,800 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $102.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.31. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $105.10.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

