AGF Management Ltd. Sells 3,781 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RNR. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RNR stock opened at $223.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.74. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $174.22 and a 1 year high of $239.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 36.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

