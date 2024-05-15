AGF Management Ltd. Sells 402 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $1,764,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,006.77 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,086.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,025.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,123.64.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,045.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,530.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 213,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,581,378.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $27,524,597. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

