Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 402.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Agilysys worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the third quarter valued at about $426,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Agilysys by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at $760,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Agilysys stock opened at $92.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day moving average of $82.95. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $92.35.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

