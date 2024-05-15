Akero Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.82) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Akero Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.82) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.80). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Akero Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.71) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.17).

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 29.27, a quick ratio of 29.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,306 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,400.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 75,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $2,465,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,439,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,627 over the last ninety days. 9.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

