Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Issues Earnings Results

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04, Zacks reports. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 97.85%. The company had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Alpha Teknova updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Alpha Teknova Stock Up 12.1 %

TKNO stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.39. Alpha Teknova has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut Alpha Teknova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday.

About Alpha Teknova

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.