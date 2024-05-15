Amalgamated Bank Sells 345 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCII has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

LCI Industries stock opened at $114.48 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $102.39 and a 52-week high of $137.07. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.13 and its 200 day moving average is $115.75.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.90. LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.13%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

