AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target Increased to $3.20 by Analysts at Citigroup

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $3.10 to $3.20 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMC. B. Riley decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $5.54.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 32.8 %

Shares of AMC stock opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $62.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.69.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 817.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.