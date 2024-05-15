American States Water (AWR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on June 3rd

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

American States Water has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 70 consecutive years. American States Water has a dividend payout ratio of 52.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American States Water to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

American States Water Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. American States Water has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $92.85. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.88.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. American States Water had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,578.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American States Water from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

