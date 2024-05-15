Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Amplitude in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Amplitude’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Amplitude’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on AMPL. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Amplitude from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Amplitude Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.42.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 30.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Amplitude by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 198,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $42,074.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,429.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

