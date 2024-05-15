Analysts Set Expectations for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied DNA Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($3.40). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied DNA Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($12.60) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.54) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.41) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ APDN opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $37.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) by 76.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,232 shares during the quarter. Applied DNA Sciences accounts for 0.9% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned 4.30% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

See Also

