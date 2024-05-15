Andalas Energy and Power (LON:ADL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Andalas Energy and Power PLC (LON:ADL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Andalas Energy and Power shares last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), with a volume of 820,000 shares trading hands.

Andalas Energy and Power Stock Up 21.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40.

Andalas Energy and Power Company Profile

Andalas Energy and Power PLC generates power from gas in Indonesia. It also explores for and produces oil and gas. The company was formerly known as CEB Resources PLC and changed its name to Andalas Energy and Power PLC in December 2015. Andalas Energy and Power PLC was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

