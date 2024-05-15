AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Director Craig Scott Billings Sells 5,620 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $477,531.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,246.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Craig Scott Billings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50.

AppLovin Stock Down 3.4 %

APP stock opened at $83.44 on Wednesday. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $88.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on AppLovin from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth $237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,337,000 after purchasing an additional 34,067 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AppLovin by 23.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 249,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after buying an additional 39,850 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

